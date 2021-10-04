Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 2 RAF companies deployed

Around 300 security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s RAF have been deployed on the ground to control the situation apart from the Uttar Pradesh Police force.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri following the violence in which nine persons died, including a journalist, an official in the security set up said here on Monday.

The official also said that the deployment was made to prevent any further deterioration in the law and order situation as many leaders of the political parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party have been trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri with their supporters.

The Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Punjab have been denied permission to visit the area by the Uttar Pradesh government.

After the incident, the state government suspended the Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure and high officials of the state government have been camping in the area and monitoring the situation, the state government officials said.

The UP Police has registered a case against 15 persons, including the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

On Sunday, several persons were injured and three vehicles set on fire when protests on farm laws took a violent turn in Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters are alleged to have clashed with the BJP workers in the Tikunia village in Lakhimpur Kheri after some of the protesters were run over by the vehicles. One of the vehicles belonged to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

