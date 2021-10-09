Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra arrested after 12 hours of interrogation

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been arrested after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

As per information shared by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Monitoring Committee Chairman Upendra Agrawal, Ashish was arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation.

"He was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court," he stated.

Ashish, who was summoned by police in connection to the probe of the violence, did not report on Friday. His father, Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni had said that it was due to "health reasons."

Addressing the media at Lucknow airport on Friday, Teni said that he had faith in the law.

"We have faith in the law. My son is innocent, he got the notice on Thursday but he said that he is not feeling well," he stated.

Earlier, Ashish's lawyer also said that Ashish is in Lakhimpur Kheri and ensured that he would appear before the police on time.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday had filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra. The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey. (ANI)