Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra taken on 3-day police remand

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police custody in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Senior prosecution officer S.P. Yadav said that the remand will end on October 15 morning.

Ashish will be taken for a medical examination, before and after the period of remand.