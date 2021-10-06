Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Families of deceased want Justice, not compensation, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that families of the deceased in Lakhimpur Kheri violence want justice, not compensation.



Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of deceased farmer Nakshatra Singh in Naya Purwa village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

While speaking to the media, Priyanka said, "The families of deceased farmers do not want compensation, they want justice. Justice can not be possible unless MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni resigns from his post. An impartial probe is not possible under him. If the Uttar Pradesh government can arrest us without FIR, why can not they arrest him MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra?"

Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka had said that voices of justice for the farmers are being muffled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing peace" in the state.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

