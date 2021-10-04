Lakhimpur Kheri violence is conspiracy hatched by foreign forces: BJP MP

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Expressing sympathy with the families of the farmers killed during a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, the BJP on Monday said the incident was a part of a bigger conspiracy and alleged that anti-national elements have infiltrated the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP and former National President of the BJP Kisan Morcha while speaking to IANS alleged that foreign forces were involved in the violence on Sunday. He claimed that the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri was part of a bigger conspiracy and, therefore, a high-level inquiry must be ordered.

The BJP leader said before and after India's Independence, there have been many farmer protests. And leaders like Sardar Patel, Sharad Joshi and Mahendra Singh Tikait, and he himself also has been a part of many agitations and been to prison several times. But, he said, never has any farmer protest affected the fundamental rights of any individual. "What kind of a farmer protest is this that you will not allow political leaders to hold rallies and their choppers to land here."

Tomar alleged that anti-national elements have infiltrated the farmers' protest and said similar anti-national elements had orchestrated the violence in Red Fort on January 26, and now in Lakhimpur Kheri also. "Some people wearing Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale's T-shirts were seen among the crowds during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which needs to be investigated and the truth must come out," he said.

Expressing condolences towards all the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the BJP leader said, "Every opposition party is playing politics over the incident and making baseless allegations against the ruling Yogi Adityanath government."

Vijaypal Singh Tomar said, "Allow the investigation to take place, the truth will eventually emerge. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already assured of strict punishment to all culprits involved in the violence."

Responding to Pilibhit BJP MP Varun Gandhi's letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, "It is not right to term the violence as murder even before conducting an investigation. Let the investigation take place first, let the truth come out and as far as the demand for a CBI inquiry is concerned, the Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a high-level inquiry and if need arises, a CBI inquiry will also be ordered as well."

Asked about targeting the Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra by opposition parties, the former National President of BJP Kisan Morcha, said the Union Minister has clarified that his son Ashish Mishra was present in the village and video footage is also being cited in this regard.

--IANS

stp/khz/dpb