Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Probe by retired HC judge, compensation for victims

Meanwhile, post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted on Monday.

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 4 (IANS) A day after violence at a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri left nine people dead, an agreement was reached between farmers and the administration on Monday, with the latter accepting all their demands.

"Compensation of Rs 45 lakh each will be paid to the families of the four deceased, and a government job will be given to one family member, based on eligibility," it was announced at a joint press conference following several rounds of talks between the two sides.

Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be paid to those injured.

The administration also agreed to file a case under the Indian Penal Code's Section 120 (conspiracy), while a retired high court judge will probe Sunday's violence.

This was decided in a meeting between UP Police's Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who had despatched to the area after the violence broke out, and top officials, following several rounds of talks between the Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, and a delegation of the farmers.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, addressing a gathering, said: "This is a sad incident for the farmers... police also said that such an incident had happened for the first time.

"A case has been registered against the son of the (Union) Minister (Ajay Mishra) and the Minister's name has also been mentioned. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of four 'martyrs' and a decision on the fifth will come soon."

Tikait also asked people to share videos of the incident, if any, saying "the Minister was soon to lose his post".

"The post-mortem examination of the deceased will be done by five doctors and it will be recorded. After that, their last rites will be held... till then, we will be here," he said, assuring the affected families that the Samyukt Morcha was with them.

--IANS

msk/vd