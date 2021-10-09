Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM puts forward five demands before Union govt

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Amid the controversy over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday presented five demands in a joint press conference and also asked for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and the immediate arrest of his son Ashish Mishra.

The five demands put forth by the farmers organisation include a special prayer meeting for the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rail Roko Andolan, Shaheed Kisan yatra, burning effigies of BJP leaders on Dussehra and a Kisan mahapanchayat.

Farmers have prepared a five-pronged strategy to express their anger over the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SKM said, "We appeal to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and across the country to pay tribute to the farmers killed in the violence by attending a special prayer meeting remembering the deceased farmers on October 12 at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri district."

"We appeal to all farmer organizations in the country to organize a 'special prayer meeting' paying tribute to the deceased farmers on October 12 at a nearby gurdwara, temple, mosque, church or any other public place."

"Candle marches must be organised in the evening on the same day. We appeal to all law-abiding citizens of the country to light five candles outside their houses in the memory of the five martyred farmers late in the evening on October 12."

If these demands are not accepted by October 11, they will launch nationwide protest events, the SKM said.

According to the strategy prepared by the farmers, after organising a special prayer meeting, a 'Shaheed Kisan' yatra will be taken out from Lakhimpur Kheri with the ashes in a metal pot of all deceased farmets to each district of Uttar Pradesh and every state in the country.

The yatra will conclude at a holy or historical place in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

On Dussehra on October 15, the fake promises signified by the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and local BJP leaders which are part of the anti-farmer Union government will be burnt.

A 'Rail Roko Andolan' will be organised across the country on October 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On October 26, the SKM will organize a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' in Lucknow to protest against the Lakhimpur incident.

