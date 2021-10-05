Lakhimpur Kheri: 'Why is Priyanka Gandhi in jail, while the minister roaming free?' Sanjay Raut asks UP govt

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Slamming the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government for the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the if the law was equal for everyone then why should Priyanka Gandhi be in jail while the "minister" roamed about free.



Raut had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi earlier today as Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Deepender Hooda remain in preventive detention at Sitapur guesthouse near Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Shiv Sena MP said there was a need for a joint opposition against the oppression meted out by the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to the meeting, the Shiv Sena leader told reporters: "Priyanka Gandhi is arrested so it's necessary to meet Rahul Gandhi. If the law is equal for everyone then why is Priyanka Gandhi is in jail and the minister is roaming free."

Earlier taking to Twitter, Raut had posted "#LakhimpurKheriViolence has shaken the nation,@priyankagandhi has been arrested UP govt, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is need for joint opposition action against oppression by Government in UP. Meeting @RahulGandhi at 4.15 pm today".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat also arrived at the residence of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state. According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case was filed against 11 persons including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

