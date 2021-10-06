Lakhimpur violence case being probed in fair manner: MoS Mishra

He also said the probing teams have been investigating this case from all angles and there is no pressure on any investigation agency.

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is being investigated in a fair manner by the multiple agencies.

Describing the allegations against him and his son in this case as a conspiracy of the opposition parties, he further said the probe into the Lakhipur Kheri violence is being investigated in a fair manner.

Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra is in the line of fire over his alleged involvement in the Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri case, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Wednesday first time after the incident which occurred on October 3.

The meeting lasted over half an hour and it is understood that he might have made his position clear to Amit Shah in the case. Earlier, he went to his office in the North Block and stayed there for a while.

Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the violent incident at Tikunia on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly mowing down farmers who were going to protest against the State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the Union Minister's ancestral village for a function. A total of nine persons including one local journalist and four farmers were killed in that incident.

The FIR against Ashish Mishra was filed and he has been charged with murder and causing death by negligence and the subsequent police inaction is fuelling the anger of the farmers as well as opposition leaders.

However, the Minister and his son have categorically denied any involvement in this incident and he claimed that his son was not present at the site of the incident on October 3.

The opposition leaders have been demanding the dismissal of the union minister.

--IANS

ams/skp/