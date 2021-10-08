Lakhimpur Violence case: National Minorities Commission sends notice to UP government, seeks report in 3 days

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The National Minorities Commission has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh seeking a detailed report within three days on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.



The Commission for Minorities has taken suo-motu cognizance of the death of several people, including Sikhs, during the farmers' agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri. The commission has sought a detailed report on the entire incident in three days.

Earlier in the day, hearing the case on the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, the top court expressed apprehension over a fair probe in the case because officers involved in the case were all locals. It said that it has seen details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the matter, and the DIG, Superintendent of Police, Circle Officers, etc are all local people.

Supreme Court said that it was not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The court further directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise the court of an alternative agency that can conduct the probe. The top court observed that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is also not a solution because of reasons known to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Besides, senior Congress leaders and Priyanka Gandhi and Ashwani Kumar have welcomed the observation of the top court. (ANI)

