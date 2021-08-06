Lakhs of cusecs of water going waste into sea at Pulichintala: TDP

"Lakhs of cusecs of water is going waste into the sea," said Lokesh and alleged that the corruption during Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy's time is getting exposed now in his son Jagan Mohan Reddy's time.

Amaravati, Aug 6 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the breaking of a floodgate at Pulichintala Project and said that lakhs of cusecs of water is going waste into the sea.

He alleged that massive corruption occurred in the name of Jalayagnam which was undertaken during the former CM's tenure.

Earlier, he targeted Jagan Mohan Reddy over the job calendar.

The TDP general secretary said the Chief Minister creates illusions about things which will not work out and called the job calendar as one such.

He demanded that the CM cancel the job calendar which he issued recently and release a new one with 2.3 lakh jobs and extended his support to a bunch of jobless youth fasting at Vijayawada dharna chowk.

Lokesh called on all the jobless youth to register on the website created for this purpose, and fight till they get jobs by taking on the CM.

--IANS

sth/bg