Lakhs offer prayers to Goddess Mahakali during Bonalu festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at several temples of Goddess Mahakali during the annual Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday.

More than one lakh devotees visited Simhavahini Mahankali temple alone on Sunday, the concluding day of the festival.



Speaking to ANI, Simhavahini Mahankali temple treasurer Arvindh said: "More than one and a half lakh devotees have visited the temple today."

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy presented a saree to the Goddess at the ancient temple.

The temple has a distinction of holing the festival for the last 111 years.

Goddess Mahakali is worshipped during the Bonalu festival. It is mainly celebrated in Telangana. (ANI)

