Lakshadweep, Kerala likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy downpour is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Konkan, Goa and South Interior Karnataka.

After taking stock of the prevailing weather system, the IMD has issued Orange alert in four districts of Kerala. Ernakulam, Trissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts have Orange alert.All other districts of Kerala have a yellow alert.A Red alert has also been issued for Lakshadeep.In view of the heavy downpour battering the state of Tamil Nadu, the district Collecter Veeraragavarav has ordered all schools in the district to declare a one-day holiday today.In Delhi, the sky will generally be clear with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.The Gale winds, becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 110 kmph likely over Lakshadweep area; speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph over the southeast and adjoining east-central the Arabian Sea and speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over west-central and adjoining north-west Arabian Sea.The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over Comorin-Maldives area; very rough to high along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts; high to very high over Lakshadweep area; very high to phenomenal over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and very high to high over west-central and adjoining the northwest the Arabian Sea, according to weather forecast agency.The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture in sea in these areas for the next few days.The IMD has also alerted about the Cyclonic Storm 'Maha' and said that places over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area will witness it."The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area moved northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Maha' over Lakshadweep and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today."On 'KYARR', the weather forecast agency predicted that this very severe cyclonic storm will prevail over west-central and adjoining northwest the Arabian Sea moved southwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 5:30 pm. (ANI)