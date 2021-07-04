Lakshadweep denies entry to Congress MPs, says 'visit can be planned effort to disturb peace'

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], July 4 (ANI): Lakshadweep Administration has rejected the application of Congress lawmakers Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan for entry permit to Lakshadweep, stating that their visit "for political activities" will "disturb" the peaceful atmosphere.



Denying them entry permission, the administration on Saturday termed the visit as a part of a planned effort to "disturb peaceful atmosphere" prevailing in Lakshadweep and said it can cause a possible "surge in COVID-19 cases".

The administration further added that the purpose of the visit of the MPs -- "to understand problems faced by islanders due to new policies of administration" -- appears to be a "political action".

Last month, there had been an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which many allege are against the interest of the islanders.



People are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

As per the administration's order, the MPs visit is "likely to cause unrest".

"It is stated that the proposed visit of MPs from Kerala to Lakshadweep is likely to cause unrest in the islands as the political parties and leaders from the mainland have been making attempts to instigate local people, political parties/activists, social workers and people from different walks of life to oppose all administrative actions and to agitate against the Administration," said Lakshadweep Additional District Magistrate S Asker Ali in the order.

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and the neighbouring state of Kerala. (ANI)