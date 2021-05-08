Lakshadweep wasting max Covid vax; Hry, Assam too

After Lakshadweep, Haryana account for the second highest state with wastage of 6.65 per cent Covid vaccine followed by Assam (6.07 per cent), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) latest data said.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Amidst increasing Covid-19 vaccine demands in the country, wastage of the key injection has been a matter of concern for the government with reports of highest 22 per cent wastage of the vaccine in Lakshadweep followed by Haryana and Assam.

Rajasthan has reported 5.50 per cent wastage of Covid vaccine, Punjab reports 5.05 per cent wastage and Bihar recorded 4.96 per cent wastage.

Dadra and Nagar reported 4.93 per cent Covid vaccine wastage followed by Meghalaya (4.21 per cent), Tamil Nadu (3.94 per cent) and Manipur (3.56 per cent).

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kerala for reducing vaccine wastage. "Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16 for the healthcare workers. The country had launched its third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 for people aged between 18-44 years.

As per official data, Centre has so far provided more than 17.49 crore vaccine doses (17,49,57,770) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,65,49,583 doses, according to official data made available at 8 a.m.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 16,73,46,544, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India on Saturday recorded 4,187 deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours -- the highest so far, along with 4,01,078 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,18,92,676.

It is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in last 24 hours. On Friday, India recorded 4,14,188 cases. The country also breached the maximum deaths in 24 hours. On May 6, India recorded 3,980 deaths -- the highest till then.

