Lalu blasts Nitish in first poll rally after 6 years

"They have stolen the mandate of the 2020 assembly elections and formed the government. Now, they are making policies to hurt people. Hence, the fight turns between common people and this government," Lalu Prasad said while addressing over 50 thousand people in Eidgah ground of Tarapur in Munger district on Wednesday.

Lalu Prasad further said, "Nitish Kumar is afraid of me when I said that I came here in Bihar to do his 'Visarjan' (end game)."

"Nitish Kumar and the entire government are afraid of me. He (Nitish Kumar) said that Lalu Prasad will get him killed. Today he is ruling the state, he is a chief minister and also keeping home ministry. He is governing the police and living in tight security and he is saying that Lalu Prasad would get him killed. He believes that I have only one thing to do -- to kill people," Lalu Prasad said.

"Nitish Kumar is a Paltu Ram. In the 2015 assembly elections RJD had more seats than JDU. Tejashwi can easily become the chief minister of the state but I made him (Nitish Kumar) the chief minister of Bihar. What happened then, he broke the alliance and sat in the lap of those who were responsible for killing Mahatma Gandhi. I arrested L.K. Advani and prevented him from demolishing Babri mosque. I never compromised with my ideology but what Nitish did. He fought against the saffron party in the 2015 assembly elections and joined hands with them 15 months later," Lalu Prasad said.

"When I was the railway minister of the country, I reduced the fare every time I presented the railway budget to help the common man. Despite slicing the fare, I managed to give Rs 60,000 crore profit to the department. Now what is happening, the Narendra Modi government is selling Indian Railways, aviation industries, Navratna companies, ports and every profitable entity of the country to his business partners Ambani and Adani. As a result, the platform tickets are available at Rs 50 in the country," Lalu Prasad said.

"They are responsible for the price rise of petrol, diesel and every other commodities, even fruits and vegetables. They have cheated the farmers and penalized middle class and poor people of the country and Nitish Kumar has collaborated with such people," Lalu Prasad said.

Narendra Modi has promised Rs 15 lakh, 2 crore jobs every year but what happened," Lalu taunted.

"We will fight with this anti-people government at the Centre and in the state and for also caste based census. The Narendra Modi government has denied caste based census as it knew that the population of SC and ST have increased in the country," Lalu Prasad said.

"Nitish Kumar has given a ticket to a candidate (Rajiv Kumar Singh) who is accused of bomb blast. He is trying to create fear among voters through a criminal. Neither people of Tarapur nor Lalu Prasad are afraid of it."

Lalu Prasad addressed the gathering for the first time after the 2015 assembly elections of Bihar. He missed the 2019 parliamentary and 2020 assembly elections as he was in prison in Ranchi.

