Lalu heaps praises on Tejashwi for his leadership skills

"Tejashwi is a popular leader in Bihar and he has proved it during the 2020 assembly elections. He single-handedly challenged the BJP and JDU in Bihar. I was in the jail when the assembly elections were held. People of Bihar voted for him and RJD turned out to be the single largest party in the state with 75 seats.

Patna, July 29 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad has claimed that his son Tejashwi Yadav is more successful than he was at that age in early 30s.

"It is an achievement for Tejashwi," Lalu Prasad said while interacting with the media in New Delhi on Thursday as he wasadministered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the Parliament House.

"Leaders cannot be made. If he/she has talent, they will become leaders on their own like Tejashwi has," Lalu Prasad said.

"Tejashwi Yadav has demanded strong action against officials allegedly responsible for beating the legislators -- its judicious. People of the country have witnessed how police officers brutalized them," he said.

Reacting on the caste-based census, Lalu Prasad said that he has struggled on that front his entire life. "It is the need of the hour and respective governments of states and the Centre should take initiative in their respective capacities.

He also expressed his gratitude towards other party leaders for visiting him. "I am extremely pleased that leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Akhilesh Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav came to my place and met me. Seeing our old friends is extremely good and satisfying experience for me," Lalu Prasad said.

--IANS

ajk/in