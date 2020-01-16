Lalu Prasad appears before CBI court in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 16 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here to record his statement in another fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad was brought to the CBI court from paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi. He was produced before special CBI court of S.K. Shashi. His statement will be recorded in a fodder scam case no. RC 47A/96 which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury of Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. He has been awarded jail up to 14 years. Lalu Prasad is accused in six cases in fodder scam. Of the five cases in Jharkhand, he has been convicted in four. The trial in fifth case is underway in the CBI court of Ranchi. There are total of 111 accused and statements of 107 have been recorded in Doranda treasury case so far. ns/skp/