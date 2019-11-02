Lalu Prasad extends Chhath greetings

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Chhatth Puja.

"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of Chhatth which is a symbol of people's faith, Sun worship, eco-friendly, egalitarian and socialist thinking," Lalu tweeted in Hindi.



Every year, the auspicious festival commences with oblation to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun.

The four-day-long festival is set to conclude on Sunday. Chhath is celebrated with fervour in the states of Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. (ANI)

