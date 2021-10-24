Lalu Prasad lands in Patna ahead of crucial bypolls

The police deployed a large number of forces from Patna airport to 10, Circular Road, the residence of his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday evening arrived in Patna after four years, just ahead of bypolls.

The residence of Rabri Devi has been decorated by the supporters of the party to welcome Lalu Prasad. They have also given the slogan "Lalu means Bihar and Bihar means Lalu".

Even, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav also decorated his official residence and wrote a slogan "welcome father".

The RJD leaders and supporters had desperately wanted Lalu Prasad to come to Bihar ahead of crucial Bihar by-elections for two seats of Tarapur in Munger district and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district.

Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, one of the closest aide of Lalu Prasad said that the RJD is winning these two seats with a big margin. There is no other party in the fight.

Earlier in the day, the doctors of Delhi AIIMS examined the health of Lalu Prasad and allowed him to travel to Bihar. He will campaign for the party on these two seats.

--IANS

ajk/skp/