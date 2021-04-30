Lalu Prasad to stay at daughter's home in Delhi

Patna, April 30 (IANS) After the release order submitted by Superintendent of Hotwar jail at Ranchi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad will be released any time from New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and will stay at the official residence of Rajya Sabha MP and his daughter Misa Bharti in the national capital.

Lalu's family has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RJD Spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan, said to be close to Lalu's family, told IANS that the doctors at AIIMS Delhi have allowed Lalu to stay at home.

"After inspection of Lalu's condition, the doctors of AIIMS Delhi have allowed him to stay in Delhi under monitoring of doctors. The doctors have spoken to him about the severe Covid infection in AIIMS hospital. Hence, it would be wise for us to keep him at home. Adequate arrangements have been made at the official residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti," Gagan said.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad's lawyer deposited a bail bond in the Jharkhand High Court in the alleged withdrawals from Dumka treasury case. The former Bihar Chief Minister is convicted in the case of wrongful withdrawal of money to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore from the Dumka, Chaibasa and Deoghar treasuries.

The Special CBI Court in Ranchi has already granted him bail in two cases registered in Chaibasa and one in Deoghar.

From 1991 to 1996, Bihar Animal Husbandry department officials had withdrawn money from Dumka, Chaibasa and Deoghar treasuries while Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Jharkhand had been carved out from Bihar in 2000.

Lalu Prasad was shifted from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, to AIIMS Delhi over serious health issues. He is suffering from multiple diseases, including severe kidney infection and water accumulation in the lungs.

--IANS

ajk/khz/bg