Lalu Prasad's reports normal; Rabri, Tejashwi meet him

According to doctors of the hospital, the test reports of ECG, ECO, Covid-19, blood, ultrasound and others have returned normal. The tests were conducted on Friday and the reports came in the evening.

Ranchi, Jan 22 (IANS) The test reports of RJD President Lalu Prasad, who was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here following complaints of uneasiness in breathing, have returned normal barring a hint of pneumonia.

With special permission of the jail administration, the RJD chief's wife Rabri Devi and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Friday evening. Lalu Prasad is serving jail term in Ranchi following his conviction in the fodder scam cases.

The RJD supremo had complained of uneasiness in breathing on Thursday evening, following which a panel of doctors at RIMS took the necessary steps to stabilise his health.

The former Bihar Chief Minister underwent a rapid antigen test on Thursday, the report of which has returned negative.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren is keeping an eye on Lalu Prasad's health status. Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta had met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Thursday.

