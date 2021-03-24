Lalu-Rabri flays Nitish for Vidhan Sabha gherao violence

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the ruckus witnessed in and outside the state assembly a day before and have alleged that there was grave misconduct carried out against women legislators as security forces took on protesters during the Vidhan Sabha gherao.

The NDA leaders though continue to support the Chief Minister and the action taken against RJD MLAs and others including Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's two sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

The House witnessed unprecedented chaos on Tuesday when the police were called inside to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members after they tried to physically prevent the Speaker from taking his Chair.

Lalu Prasad, who continues to be in hospital while during his jail sentence, tweeted in Hindi, that loosely translated into: "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a small recharge of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)... Nitish is playing in the lap of the Sangh and is their pawn and small recharge."

In another tweet, Lalu Prasad attacked Nitish and said, "Shameless, malicious man, open your eyes and ears! If the opposition will not ask questions against inflation and unemployment, then will you ask?"

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi also alleged that female Legislators were assaulted in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

She said in a tweet in Hindi, (loosely translated as): "The women legislators were assaulted in the Assembly. Their saris were openly pulled, they were dragged...their blouses were pulled, and badly misbehaved with... and Nitish Kumar stood mute like Dhritarashtra. Power comes and goes, but history will never forgive you."

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also targeted Nitish Kumar and said in a tweet (loosely translated as), "The RJD MLAs were beaten up by the white robe wearing goons of the ruling NDA government inside the temple of democracy... some had to be carried out on stretchers... They are saying that cruel Nitish ji will get them killed. Anyway, CM has an old experience in murdering or getting people murdered..."

Tejashwi did not stop here. He wrote in another tweet, "I will continue to fight for the unemployed... Nitish will not be able to stop the youth of Bihar... will not let them be in peace now...will see how low Nitish can fall..."

Rejecting the allegations, the ruling party has put the blame on the opposition for the incident in the Assembly.

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Some terrorists do not want Bihar to be safe, so the Speaker was taken hostage inside the House under the cover of protest against the Armed Police Bill, disturbing the public in the name of protest."

He said that Tuesday's incident was the result of a well-planned conspiracy that should be investigated at a high level.

The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, was passed in the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly in absence of the opposition RJD on Tuesday.

The opposition has termed the Bill as a 'black' legislation, taking strong exception to provisions that empower the Special Armed Police, previously known as the Bihar Military Police, to conduct searches and arrests without producing a warrant.

--IANS

