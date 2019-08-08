Lalu's daughter-in-law appears before court for first time

Aishwarya Rai reached the court along with her parents for the first time in connection with this case. <br> <br>Only two days ago, she had accused Tej Pratap Yadav of being a drug addict who often dressed up like Radha, Krishna and Shiva, claiming to be their 'avatars' (incarnations).

In her reply filed in the court, Aishwarya Rai said that Tej Pratap Yadav thought of himself as incarnations of gods and goddesses.

"He sometimes dresses like Lord Krishna and sometimes as Lord Shiva", she said.

Aishwarya Rai has hired a Delhi-based woman lawyer to argue her case in the court. Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, an RJD legislator from Mahua in Vaishali district and former Health Minister of Bihar, had filed a divorce case in a family court in Patna in November last year after going public about his compatibility issues with Aishwarya Rai, his wife of six months. Tej Pratap Yadav got married to Aishwariya Rai, the daughter of senior RJD leader and former minister Chandrika Rai, in May 2018 in Patna. The wedding was attended by several political leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Asishwariya Rai's grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was a former Chief Minister of Bihar in 1970. --IANS<br>ik/skp/arm