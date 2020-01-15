Lalu targets NDA: Freedom decreased, dictatorship increased

Patna, Jan 15 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad, who is in jail after being convicted in the fodder scam, on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments at the Centre and in Bihar for rising unemployment and intolerance in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Lalu Prasad said: "Growth decreased, inflation increased; love decreased, hatred increased; institututions vanished, problems increased; security decreased, crimes increased; freedom decreased, dictatorship increased; truth decreased, lies increased; goodness reduced, evils increased; reporting decreased, propaganda increased; honesty decreased, corruption increased."

Lalu Prasad has been active on Twitter and attacking the Centre on various issues. He is in a hospital-cum jail in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam.