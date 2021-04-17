Lalu to remain in AIIMS Delhi for treatment

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and younger son of Lalu Prasad, said that he is suffering from multiple diseases and severe infection in both the kidneys.

Patna, April 17 (IANS) Despite the Jharkhand High Court granting bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, he will remain in AIIMS Delhi until he recovers fully.

"The Jharkhand High Court has given bail to Lalu Ji but we are extremely concerned about his health. He will undergo treatment in AIIMS Delhi. We have contacted doctors and they said that Lalu Ji has to stay in hospital. He has severe infection in both the kidneys and is also having breathing problems. He is under close monitoring of expert doctors of AIIMS," Tejashwi said after a virtual all party meeting on the corona crisis in Patna.

"We highly appreciate the Jharkhand High Court for granting him bail. We have complete faith in the judiciary of our country. There is happiness among the people of Bihar that their idol and messiah of the poor has been released from jail," Tejashwi said.

Anand Vij, the lawyer of Lalu Prasad, said that he was given bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Besides, he has to pay Rs 10 lakh penalty and also surrender his passport in court.

