Lalu tweets urging people to vote out Nitish

Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday tweeted to urge the voters to throw Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar out of power in the coming Assembly elections.

While his Twitter followers extended support and claimed that the RJD will come to power again, his detractors posted slogans to run him down.

The former Bihar Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on @laluprasadrjd: "One is a chameleon, while another is noise-maker; in total, it is a bad rule."

#2020RemoveNitish." It got 1.1K retweets and 4.6K likes. #2020_????_????? trended on Twitter with 19.1K tweets. One supporter coined his own slogan: "2020 and Nitish is finished." One user said: "One is a fodder thief and another coal thief. Both have looted the country. #2020Election." One post read: "2020 has started and you have to work the millstone till you are dead. #2020???_??_?????." One user commented: "You don't allow your daughter-in-law to enter your house and agitate to let the Rohingyas enter the country." tsb/dpb