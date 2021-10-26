Lalu Yadav can get me shot, but cannot do anything else: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement that he would ensure the Visarjan (immersion in water) of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA, Kumar said on Tuesday that Yadav could get him shot but could not do anything else.



The remarks came ahead of the by-election for Assembly seats in Bihar. Kumar was speaking to reporters in Patna.

Referring to Lalu Yadav, Kumar said, "When they were given time, they did nothing during their tenure. The state of roads, schools and the condition of Scheduled Tribes and Schedule Castes in their tenure are visible to all. We have worked for the Schedule castes, STs and for the Backward Classes. There were so many people who migrated from the state due to unemployment."

Kumar said, "We have given reservation to women in the Bihar police. All the recruitments, all developments are in front of everyone. We are working for development and providing employment. For the education of girls, we gave an inter-school to every panchayat."

He said, "I always worked for the people. How will they get publicity if they do not speak about me?"

Earlier in the day, Yadav had said that he will ensure the "Visarjan" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA in the state.

In 2020, the ruling coalition, NDA secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it had contested. (ANI)

