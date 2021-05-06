Lalu Yadav to chair virtual meeting with RJD MLAs, review COVID situation in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav will chair a virtual meeting with party MLAs on May 9 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.



The meeting will also be attended by the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

According to an official statement, the legislators will discuss the ravaging surge of coronavirus cases in Bihar at the meeting. Tejashwi Yadav will be reviewing the health facilities being provided to COVID infected patients in various districts of the state, it added.

The party has also directed its MLAs to assist people in their respective areas, the statement added.

The meeting comes days after Lalu Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

The RJD chief was convicted in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam, and served three years in Birsa Munda jail.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as he was undergoing medical treatment even when he was in custody and remained there days after he was granted bail on April 17.

For the better arrangement of the health care facilities in all districts of Bihar, Tejashwi along with other party MLAs have recommended using MLA funds, read the official statement to the press.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar has 1,13,480 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

