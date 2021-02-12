Lalu's bail plea in fodder scam case deferred to Feb 19

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared in the court on behalf of Lalu Prasad presented the record of tenure spent in jail by the RJD chief.

Ranchi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred the hearing of bail petition of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the fodder scam case to February 19.

He said that Lalu Prasad has so far spent 28 months and 29 days in jail. On the other hand, the CBI claimed that he had spent only 27 months and 6 days in jail.

The hearing on the bail petition is related to the fraudulent withdrawal from the Dumka treasury.

Prabhat Kumar, lawyer of the former Bihar Chief Minister, said the matter will now be taken up on next Friday for hearing.

He said Lalu Prasad is all set to come out of jail but the CBI is deliberately delaying the matter.

