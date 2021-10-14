Lamborghini Urus unlocks the world's highest driveable road in India

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Umling La Pass is a remarkable feat of engineering carried out by the BRO under weather conditions where the minimum temperature ranges from -20 degrees to -10 degrees. With extremely thin air density, the unpredictable road terrain combines gravel, rough and concrete surfaces with a wind speed varying from 40-80 km/h, making it one of the most challenging and difficult roads to conquer.

This majestic road with its amazing bends and corners was negotiated twice by Lamborghini Urus on 8 and 9 Oct 2021. The V8 twin-turbocharged engine of the Urus displayed its capabilities in unlocking the highest drivable road in the world. It is the absolute all-around Lamborghini that can explore new paths and unlock the most challenging roads to showcase its full potential.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, "This is a proud moment for Lamborghini as the Urus unlocks the pinnacle of high-altitude driving across the Umling La Pass. I would like to congratulate the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its team on their remarkable achievement. When we reached Umling La Pass, even standing for 30 minutes was extremely difficult, and how the team completed the road in such extreme weather conditions is unimaginable. During the 87.5 km-long drive from Hanle to Umling La, Urus performed brilliantly under the Terra and Sport driving modes on a road that sits higher than the base camp of Mount Everest."

Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world that combines the soul of a super sports car with the functionality of an SUV. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque, Urus accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/h. The Lamborghini expedition took place in partnership with Autocar India and BRO.

