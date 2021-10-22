Lamkhaga Pass: IAF rescues one more survivor, recovers five mortal remains

Lamkhaga Pass (Uttrakhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday rescued a survivor and recovered five mortal remains from around 16500-feet altitude near Lamkhaga Pass in Uttarakhand.



The search operation was conducted using IAF's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) despite unfavourable terrain and strong wind conditions.

A group of 17 trekkers including tourists, porters and guides had lost their way on October 18 at Limkhaga Pass at an altitude of 17000 feet due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather.

IAF responded to the SOS call by civil authorities on October 20 and two ALH helicopters reached Harsil.

A search was undertaken with three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel onboard on 20 Oct while operating at the maximum permissible altitude of ALH aircraft at an altitude of 19500 feet in the afternoon hours.

On October 21, an ALH again got airborne at first light with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and was able to locate two rescue sites. It inducted the rescue team at an altitude of 15,700 feet where four mortal remains were found.

The helicopter thereafter moved to another location and winched up a survivor from around 16,800 feet who was unable to move.

The survivors were given first aid at Harsil and sent to Uttarkashi District Hospital.

The mortal remains were handed over to local police.

According to IAF, two more mortal remains have been located and are being recovered on foot by a joint patrol of Dogra Scouts, 4 Assam and the 2nd battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to Nithal Thach.

Search for the remaining two individuals will be undertaken by the ALH crew tomorrow. (ANI)

