Land allocation for TRS: KCR considers himself the 'eighth Nizam', quips BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Opposing land allocation for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) offices in 29 districts of the state, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Thursday quipped that party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considers himself to be the "eighth Nizam" and not the head of the state.

Speaking to ANI over the issue of land allocated by KCR for his party offices in the state, Rao said, "KCR is considering himself as eighth Nizam. He is not considering himself as the custodian of the government. As the head of the government, you are a custodian of the state's property and state's exchequer. You cannot splurge.""BJP sees a huge scam in the land allocations made by KCR and his government to his party members...This party is planning to build its offices across 29 districts in the state and in the process, they have allocated very valuable land in the heart of each district for the construction of new party offices. Is this not open corruption and nepotism?" he asked.The BJP leader also said the party is looking at legal options to ensure "brazen loot of public money, property and government lands" is stalled."KCR is behaving more like a realtor than the Chief Minister of Telangana," he added. (ANI)