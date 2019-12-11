Landmark day for India: Modi on RS clearing CAB

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha as a landmark day for India and said that the Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years.

"A landmark day for India and our nation's ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that the CAB 2019 has been passed in the Rajya Sabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years," Modi said in a tweet.

His remarks came soon after the controversial CAB, 2019 that seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan was passed in the Rajya Sabha though it was vehemently opposed by major opposition parties objecting its nature and describing it "against Muslim community", which the government rejected saying it does not affect the community residing in the country. The Bill was tabled for discussion in the Upper House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. aks/skp/