Landslide blocks National Highway 305 in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Heavy rainfall resulted in landslides on the National Highway 305 at Shojha in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday which has disrupted the vehicular movement.



The Sub Divisional Magistrate of Banjar district in Himachal Pradesh said, "The landslide blocked the National Highway 305 on Sunday morning due to continuous rainfall in the region."

However, No casualties or injuries have been reported and road restoration work is underway, SDM informed.

On September 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Himachal Pradesh had already issued a yellow alert for rain till September 12. According to the Director of State IMD, few districts including Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, and Sirmaur received heavy rainfall. (ANI)

