Landslide debris on Badrinath highway causes traffic jam

Chamoli (Uttrakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Uttrakhand led to a landslide, waterlogging and traffic disruptions on Badrinath Highway in the wee hours of Saturday.

Commuters were stranded for few hours on the highway because of the poor conditions of the roads.



Three spots on the highway- Bajpur, Birhi and Pipalkoti were blocked due to the debris and stones. A tourist bus also got stuck for a couple of hours because of the presence of stones on the road.

The heavy vehicle was going towards Ramnagar from Joshimath.

The region is witnessing a heavy influx of tourists due to the pilgrim season in northern India.

Normally, driving, trekking or walking on treacherous roads in the mountains gets riskier during annual monsoon rains in Uttarakhand especially when landslides hit the mountainous state. (ANI)

