Landslide hits Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road ghat section, restoration work underway

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 08 (ANI): Railway track restoration work was carried out in Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section in Siribagilu area on Wednesday after a landslide occurred due to heavy and incessant rain in the region.

As monsoon intensified in the region, a landslide occurred near Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat in Siribagilu, after which mud and rocks blocked the railway track.



A restoration operation under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager, Aparna Garg was effectuated.

Heavy rains have caused multiple landslides in the state and in view of clearing mud from railway track near Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section, many trains have been cancelled on Thursday.

A flood-like situation has developed in the state due to heavy rains. The situation might take a turn for the worse in the coming days.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in North Karnataka on Monday.

Various relief and rescue operations are underway in the state.

In view of the situation, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Hassan, Belagavi, Mysore, Karwar and Udupi by their respective District Administrations. (ANI)