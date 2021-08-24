Landslide kills 11, injures 3 in Myanmar's central region

Yangon [Maynmar], August 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 11 people have been killed in a landslide in Myanmar's Mandalay region as seven more bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening, an official of a local rescue organization told Xinhua.



The landslide destroyed three houses, burying 11 people in Mogok township of Mandalay on Tuesday.

Three people escaped with minor injuries, said an official of the Parami Health Care Foundation in Mogok township.

According to the Mogok Township Fire Services Department, a number of landslides have occurred in the township this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

