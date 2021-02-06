Langar service in full swing at Tikri Border

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Community kitchen service or 'Langar' is in full swing at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Bhupender Singh Hooda, in-charge of the NGO 'Zamindara Chatra Sabha' and a resident of Rohtak, told IANS, "From the very first day, we are with the farmers."

He added that initially for two days, they provided the farmers with milk and bananas before initiating the community kitchen service.