Lanjhi forest IED blast case: NIA conducts searches at three places in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at three places in Jharkhand in connection with the Lanjhi forest IED blast case.



The agency conducted searches at residential premises of three accused members of proscribed CPI (Maoist) at Ranchi and West Singhbhum in Jharkhand.

The case was originally registered at Toklo police station in West Singhbhum district on March 4 this year under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) Explosive Substance Act, Criminal Law (Amendment) Act (CLA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case is related to an IED blast that took place around 8.30 am on March 4 in the Lanjhi forest hill area resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar and grievous injuries to three others including one ASI of CRPF.

NIA had re-registered the case on March 24 this year and taken up the investigation.

During the search, incriminating documents including hand-written diary were seized, the NIA said. (ANI)

