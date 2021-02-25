Lanka, Pak agree to strengthen cooperation in various areas

The agreement came as visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met here with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for bilateral ties, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Colombo, Feb 25 (IANS) Pakistan and Sri Lanka agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas including agriculture.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Khan underlined the "exceptional quality" of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations with mutual trust, understanding and support.

The Pakistani Prime Minister emphasised the importance of building robust economic partnership between the two countries characterised by enhanced bilateral trade, investments and commercial cooperation.

He emphasised the importance of regional cooperation through the platform of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and the opportunities for regional prosperity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

For his part, Rajapaksa expressed his wish to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and also exchanged views on sharing technical know how in order to promote agriculture in both countries.

--IANS

int/rs