Lankan Prez Rajapaksa gets ceremonial welcome

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was on Friday given a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present to receive him on his first visit to India.

After the reception the visiting Sri Lankan President said that during his tenure he will ensure strengthening of bilateral ties with India.

Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and on Friday External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on him.

Rajapaksa is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi and hold bilateral talks later on Friday. Before arriving on his first state visit abroad, the Sri Lankan President had tweeted: "Leaving for my first state visit to India and looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations with Shri @narendramodi and Govt of India."