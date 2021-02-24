Lao officials monitoring border to curb 2nd Covid wave

Vientiane, Feb 24 (IANS) The authorities across Laos continue to implement preventive measures and closely monitor the people entering the country to prevent the second wave of Covid outbreak.

People entering Laos especially returning workers will be sent to quarantine centers for 14 days, and the temperature of each person entering the country must be checked, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao told media here on Wednesday.