Laos confirms 75 more Covid-19 cases

Vientiane, April 27 (IANS) Laos recorded 75 more cases of Covid-19, raising the total in the country to 511, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that among the new cases, 59 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, eight in Champasak province, four in Vientiane province, and one each in Savannakhet, Bokeo, Luang Prabang and Xieng Khuang provinces.