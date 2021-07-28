Laos opposes politicisation of vaccines, Covid-19 origin tracing

Vientiane, July 28 (IANS) The Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that politicization of vaccines or the origin tracing of Covid-19 virus should be avoided.

In a statement dated last Thursday, a spokesperson for the ministry called for "concerted and genuine cooperation and partnership among nations across the world," especially in the face of the current wave of outbreak in which Covid-19 mutation has become more contagious and resistant to available vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.