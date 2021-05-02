Laos records 112 new Covid-19 cases

Vientiane, May 2 (IANS) Laos recorded 112 new cases of Covid-19, raising the total in the country to 933, according to the Lao Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Sunday that among the new cases, 34 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, 11 in Champasak, 60 in Bokeo, three in Savannakhet and Vientiane, and one in Bolikhamxay province, the Xinhua news agency reported.