Large cache of arms recovered from Kulgam in J&K

The army said that based on specific intelligence input, a joint team of Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police launched a search operation in the Rehmakan Manzgam forest area in Kulgam district and busted a militant hideout in the suspected area.

Srinagar, April 26 (IANS) A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered following a joint operation carried out by the army and the police in the Manzgam forest area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

The army said that following a thorough search operation, a large cache of arms comprising one Pika gun, nine rounds ammunition, one UMG Rifle, one 9 MM pistol with 24 rounds, one magazine of AK -47, 237 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one chili grenade, 32 rounds of INSAS ammunition and other war like stores were recovered from the remote area.

"This recovery is the outcome of the ongoing efforts of the Indian Army to thwart any attempt by the terrorists to destabilise peace and development in south Kashmir," the army said.

The area is being searched extensively and the operation is still in progress.

