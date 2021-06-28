Large glass manufacturers looking at Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, June 28 (IANS) Large glass manufacturers are looking at Andhra Pradesh, considering the abundant reserves of silica sand as well as dolomite and lime, said a state minister on Monday.
Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said these raw materials are crucial for the manufacture of glass and are available in Kurnool and Nellore districts.
At a review meeting in the state secretariat on industries dependent on mining, Ramachandra Reddy and Industries Minister Goutham Reddy assured that the state will offer all encouragement and facilities for interested companies.
Similarly, the ministers said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to implement business friendly industrial policy and take all steps necessary for ease of doing business.
They said the southern state will lay special focus on establishing industries and creating more jobs.
--IANS
