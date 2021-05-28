Large parts of Pak's Karachi suffer from power outage again

Sindh [Pakistan], May 28 (ANI): After last week's major power outage in Karachi, the coastline city of Pakistan's Sindh province remained without power for several hours on Thursday night, making life tough for the citizens amid the rising heat.



The residents of several major parts of the city suffered long hours of electricity load-shedding, The Nation reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the residents have demanded that the district administration immediately restore power in all affected areas.

Electricity supply to the city's Liaquatabad C-1 and B-1 areas was suspended from 11 PM on Thursday, the News International reported.

Other areas that faced long blackout include Surjani Town, North Karachi, Haideri, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Federal B Area.

Last week, several areas of Karachi had to face a major power outage for up to 24 hours.

This comes after the massive power breakdown which took place less than five months ago, plunging the entire country into darkness.

The blackout was reported a little before midnight of January 10 by citizens on social media from across the country, including major urban centers such as Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as well as smaller towns and cities. (ANI)

