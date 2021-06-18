Large tonnage products for 2 N plants to sail to India June-end

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Russia's integrated nuclear power player Rosatom on Friday said shipment of large-tonnage products for two 1,000 MW atomic power plants at Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam is scheduled by this month end.

According to Rosatom, the total weight of the batch is 267 tons.

India's atomic power company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building four 1,000 MW nuclear power plants in Kudankulam - Units 3-6.